Is Gabriel Landeskog coming back? Avalanche captain takes big step towards return from injury

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Wednesday that they loaned their injured captain, Gabriel Landeskog, to their AHL affiliate for conditioning, sparking rumors of his return to the roster.

TSN analyst Chris Johnston posted an update about Landeskog on X.

“Significant development in Colorado, where the #avs have loaned Gabriel Landeskog to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on a conditioning assignment. Landeskog hasn't played a game since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final,” Johnston tweeted.

Landeskog underwent a complicated cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee in May 2023 and has been on the long-term injured reserve list since. He completed a practice session on March 17 and joined the Avalanche on their road trips. However, he is not expected to play any NHL games before the start of the playoffs.

"He's looking good; I thought he looked great in practice today," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said on Wednesday, via NHL.com. "Obviously, just like sort of the flow-and-go noncontact stuff. Certainly, [it’s] nice to have him out there.

"He's making strides. Obviously, this rehab is not linear. There's lots of peaks and valleys in it, and sometimes it's two steps forward and one step back, but he's still making progress and obviously feeling comfortable enough to come out and join the team with certain drills.

Bednar also said that having the captain back was motivating the team. Landeskog was chosen by Colorado in the 2011 NHL draft. He has scored 248 goals and provided 323 assists for 571 points in 738 regular-season games and has 27 goals and 40 assists in 69 playoff games.

The Avs have 100 points from 79 games, the third-highest in the Central Division.

NHL insider Chris Johnston predicted Gabriel Landeskog’s return

In March, NHL insider Chris Johnston spoke about the likelihood of Gabriel Landeskog returning to the ice for games, especially after he joined his team for practice. In an appearance on TSN’s “First Up” podcast, Johnston said that Landeskog would probably return to the roster in the playoffs. The analyst also warned the team and Landeskog to exercise caution.

"So no one can say for sure how it's going to go when he gets into a battle, gets into it, especially if he rejoins the lineup for playoffs," Johnston said. "But you know, I think he's clearly putting everything he can in these next few weeks into trying to give himself that chance to step back on the ice again in a competitive environment."

The Avs have secured a playoff berth this season.

