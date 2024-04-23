"Is he getting fined for diving?": NHL fans react to Brad Marchand's fall after Tyler Bertuzzi slash late in Bruins-Leafs clash

NHL fans reacted to Brad Marchand's fall after Tyler Bertuzzi made a slash with his stick late in the Bruins-Leafs playoff clash.

Marchand once again found himself in the spotlight during Game 2 against the Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Monday night. During the late frame of the third period, tensions continued to rise in what was already a heated game between the two arch-rivals.

With just over six minutes remaining before the final buzzer, the Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin and Bruins' Charlie Coyle were assessed with roughing penalties during a scuffle.

Meanwhile, Brad Marchand appeared to be exaggerating a bit when the Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi made some stick-to-body contact with him.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Bertuzzi was given a two-minute minor for slashing against Marchand. NHL fans wasted no time reacting to Marchand's actions and voicing their opinions on X.

One fan reacted by questioning if Marchand would be fined for diving:

"So is Marchand getting fined for diving?"

Another fan chimed in with the comment:

"Always cries wolf. Couldn’t expect anything less from him."

"He doesn’t even grab the leg that Bertuzzi slashed. This is as bad Central American soccer," one X user wrote.

Here are some more reactions on X:

"On a side note it's funny that it was Bertuzzi who delivered it considering he was Boston's guy in their short playoff run last season. Shows how Bertuzzi really feels about Marchand," another wrote.

"Bruins have no heart, no one came to their Captains defence after this vicious attack," one tweeted.

"He got slashed on his right leg but grabs his left leg, lol," one user humorously posted.

Both teams combined for 20 penalty minutes in the matchup.

Brad Marchand and Boston Bruins lose to Maple Leafs in Game 2

For the Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie scored, while Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand notched up an assist apiece in the 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Expand Tweet

Linus Ullmark started in the net for the Bruins in Game 2 and made 30 saves in his first start of the series.

Auston Matthews continued with his impressive run of form and had a three-point night, while Max Domi accumulated two points. Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves on the night.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 of the seven-game series is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.