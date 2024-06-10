"Is Gretz sober?" "The stories these guys have": NHL fans react as Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Brian Leetch meet for a game of golf

NHL fans wondered about the stories that Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Brian Leetch had as they golfed together. The three NHL legends golfed on Sunday together on the off day of the Stanley Cup Final.

Gretzky, Messier and Leetch are three of the best players ever and have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. All three were named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history.

Following a tweet of the three playing golf, fans had some mixed reactions to it.

"Man, the stories these guys have," a fan added.

"Is Gretz sober???" another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, wrote they would do anything to be part of the group.

"The terrible things I would do to be in that fourball for 18 holes and a few beers. Terrible, terrible things…," a fan wrote.

"Id love to be the 4th in that group," a fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, were surprised by their outfit choices.

"Polos ain't expensive," a fan wrote.

"Gretzky and Messier gotta dress better than this," a fan wrote.

It is no doubt a special golf group between three legendary NHL players.

Wayne Gretzky heaps praise on Aleksandar Barkov during Stanley Cup Final

During the Stanley Cup Final, Wayne Gretzky was on the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast and heaped praise on Florida Panthers forward Aleksandar Barkov.

“No. 16 is the best defensive hockey player I’ve seen since Bryan Trottier,” Gretzky said (via Yahoo)."

After hearing Gretzky's comments, Barkov said:

“Wow, yeah, coming from him especially means a lot. Everyone knows what he meant to the game of hockey. When you hear people, especially a guy like that, say stuff like that, it obviously means a lot. I appreciate that.”

Barkov has six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 18 playoff games for the Panthers this year.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.