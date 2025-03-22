Is Igor Shesterkin playing against Canucks? HC Peter Laviolette gives big update on star goalie’s availability post injury

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette opened up about whether his star goalie Igor Shesterkin would be behind the crease for Saturday morning’s game. Shesterkin left the ice during practice on Friday after getting hit in the torso by a puck shot by Johnny Brodzinski.

However, Laviolette told reporters that the Russian goalie would guard the net for the Rangers in the game against the Vancouver Canucks. Peter Baugh of The Athletic shared the news on X (Formerly Twitter).

“Igor Shesterkin will start for the Rangers, per Laviolette.” Baugh posted.

Shesterkin reportedly slammed his hockey stick against the boards in frustration while leaving the ice on Friday. SNY TV cameras caught the incident and posted a clip on X.

“Igor Shesterkin slams his stick in frustration after saving a hard shot off the stick of Jonny Brodzinski,” the caption read.

Laviolette will be looking to Shesterkin, the team’s primary goalie, to help snap their losing skid. The Rangers have only won once, against fellow Wild Card aspirants the Columbus Blue Jackets, in their last four games. The team currently has a 33-31-6 record with 70 points from 70 games, four points away from a playoff spot.

29-year-old Igor Shesterkin is 23-25-4 this season with a .907 save percentage. He had been placed on the IR list in February after a back injury but has played in the last five games for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin let in four goals during 4-3 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Shesterkin had a save percentage of less than .900 in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, letting in four goals and making 24 saves from 28 shots.

Leafs forward John Tavares had three points on the night and crossed the 1,100-point milestone in the NHL. The Leafs have won three games in a row and are now tied with the Florida Panthers for the top spot in their division with 87 points from 69 games.

The loss meant that the Rangers, who won the President’s Cup last season, now face an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs.

On Friday, Laviolette announced significant changes to the lineup for the game against the Vancouver Canucks, including changes to the power play special roster.

"We're letting games go by and we're not putting points in the column. We've got to win hockey games,” Laviolette told reporters.

The Rangers are currently 25th in the league in terms of power play percentage.

