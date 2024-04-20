Is Ilya Samsonov starting tonight vs Boston Bruins? Insider provides latest injury update on Leafs goalie

Netminder Ilya Samsonov is set to take the reins for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their upcoming game against the Boston Bruins.

Reports from Mark Masters of TSN and NHL insider David Alter suggest that Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate, indicating his likely role as the starting goaltender for Game 1 against the Bruins on Saturday.

"Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice and is the projected starter for Game 1 vs Bruins." David Alter shared on X

This comes after Samsonov's last game against the Detroit Red Wings on April 13th, where he had a tough night, allowing in five goals in an overtime loss.

Heading into the playoffs, concerns arose about his form as he conceded a combined total of 11 goals on 52 shots in the preceding two games of the regular season.

He faced the Bruins once earlier in the season, where he made 38 saves in a closely contested 3-2 overtime loss on November 2nd.

The decision to start Samsonov against the Bruins comes with careful consideration, particularly given Boston's offensive capabilities. The Bruins ranked tied for 13th in the league with an average of 3.21 goals per game this season.

Leafs lost 5-4 to the Lightning in the absence of Ilya Samsonov

In a high-scoring game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Auston Matthews narrowly missed making NHL history by falling short of the 70-goal mark.

Despite numerous attempts, Matthews was unable to find the back of the net, with rookie goalie Matt Tomkins making 34 saves, including 12 on Matthews alone.

Meanwhile, Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning etched his name in history as the fifth player in NHL history to achieve a 100-assist season. His exceptional performance, which included a goal and an assist, played a crucial role in the Lightning's 6-4 victory.

Kucherov credited his teammates and coaching staff for his success, emphasizing hard work and teamwork.

The game showcased impressive offensive displays from both teams, with Nicholas Paul, Anthony Duclair and Tanner Jeannot contributing to Tampa Bay's victory. Despite Toronto's efforts, goals from Ryan Reaves, TJ Brodie, Pontus Holmberg and John Tavares were not enough to overcome the Lightning's lead.

As both teams head to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins, while the Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers.

