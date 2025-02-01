Is J.T. Miller playing today against Bruins? Latest on $56,000,000 star’s availability after blockbuster Rangers trade

J.T. Miller is ready to make his return as a New York Ranger. The star forward was traded on Friday night in a blockbuster deal that sent Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft to Vancouver in return.

Word of the trade came down about an hour before the Canucks game in Dallas, so Miller had some time to make his way to meet the Rangers in Boston. It appears that he's done so and will be in the lineup on Saturday afternoon.

NHL writer Dan Rosen shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) this morning.

"J.T. Miller is in Boston and will be in the Rangers lineup against the Bruins this afternoon," Rosen wrote.

Miller is in the second season of a seven-year, $56,000,000 contract signed with Vancouver in 2022. The contract includes a no-movement clause and goes until the 2029-30 season, when he'll be 37 years old.

Miller is a huge acquisition for the Rangers as they're looking to push for a playoff spot following a sluggish start to the season. This afternoon's matchup with the Bruins is critical since Boston is among the many teams New York is battling in the tight Eastern Conference wildcard race.

J.T. Miller will look to find his form in New York

Amid all of the noise and trade speculation, J.T. Miller has not been as productive this season.

The 31-year-old recorded 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 40 games in Vancouver, putting him on 72-point full-season pace. This would be a significant dropoff from the 103, 82 and 99 points he racked up during the previous three seasons.

Miller was originally drafted by the Rangers, 15th overall in 2011. He spent six seasons in the Big Apple, so the familiarity for him and his family should help smooth the process. He will likely play in a top-six role and be on the top power-play unit with the likes of Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox.

Miller and the Rangers will take on the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The puck drops at 3.30 p.m. ET.

