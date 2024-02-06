Is Jack Hughes playing tonight against Avalanche? Devils coach provides latest injury update

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes remains on the road to recovery from an upper-body injury, with fans eagerly anticipating his return to the lineup.

As the Devils gear up to face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, the latest injury update suggests that Hughes will not be suiting up for the game. However, optimism surrounds his potential return for the upcoming matchup against the Calgary Flames.

According to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Hughes has progressed in his recovery and is now skating in a regular jersey. Nevertheless, his availability for Thursday's game against Calgary will hinge on further evaluation. This news comes as a slight disappointment for Devils fans hoping to see Hughes back in action sooner.

Despite missing the past 10 games, Hughes has remained active in practice, participating in special teams drills and skating alongside other injured players who are also nearing a return. With impressive stats of 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games this season, Hughes' absence has been keenly felt by the Devils, who eagerly await his return to the ice.

While Jack Hughes' participation in Tuesday's practice hinted at a potential comeback, coach Lindy Ruff clarified that upgrading Hughes to a regular contact jersey was another step in his recovery process. Ruff emphasized that Hughes is inching closer to a return, and the coaching staff will assess his condition before determining his availability for the Calgary game.

According to James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now, Ruff said:

“(Hughes) just keeps getting closer. Today was another step closer, and he got a good workout in. Tomorrow’s a day off for the team. So, we’ll evaluate where he’s at, and we’ll see for the Calgary game.”

Jack Hughes' impressive start to 2023-24 NHL season

During the 2023-24 NHL season, Jack Hughes made a remarkable start by accumulating 17 points in the first six games, a feat achieved as swiftly as Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

However, on Nov. 3, he suffered a shoulder injury during a game against the St. Louis Blues. Hughes made a comeback on Nov. 18, contributing a goal and an assist against the New York Rangers. He reached his 100th NHL goal on Dec. 16, becoming the fastest Devil to achieve this milestone.

Despite sustaining an upper-body injury in January 2024, Jack Hughes earned his third consecutive All-Star Game selection but could not participate due to it.