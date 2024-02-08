Is Jack Hughes playing tonight against Calgary Flames? Insider shares encouraging injury update on Devils center

Jack Hughes is set to rejoin the New Jersey Devils lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames after missing the past 11 games due to an upper-body injury.

The news was confirmed by Amanda Stein, a Devils beat reporter, who shared her insights on X. She expressed confidence in Hughes' return:

"Sure looks like Jack Hughes will be back tonight for #NJDevils…! Based on line rushes anyways!"

The young superstar, who has been a pivotal force for the Devils this season, will find himself back in action alongside Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Holtz in even-strength situations. Hughes has been a standout player, accumulating an impressive 15 goals and 45 points in just 32 games this season.

Amanda Stein also shed light on the potential line combinations during the morning skate, providing fans with a glimpse of what to expect. Hughes is expected to share the ice with Toffoli and Holtz.

In addition to his even-strength responsibilities, Jack Hughes will also reclaim his spot on the first power-play unit. Joining forces with Toffoli, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Luke Hughes, the Devils are poised to strengthen their power-play effectiveness with the return of their star center.

Jack Hughes' absence didn't hinder New Jersey Devils in 5-3 victory over Colorado Avalanche

The New Jersey Devils secured a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, highlighted by John Marino's go-ahead goal in the third period and Vitek Vanecek's 35 saves.

Marino said:

"Give up the lead and got to come back and win that game against a great team, so hopefully it goes a long way for us."

Trailing 3-1 early in the third, the Avalanche mounted a comeback with quick goals from defensemen Cale Makar and Samuel Girard. However, Marino's late heroics secured the win for the Devils.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said:

"We were chasing the game a little bit. It was a slapshot right in the middle of the hash marks that cost us."

Devils coach Lindy Ruff praised his team's performance:

"I thought we played a heck of a game. We have to win at home."

Colorado's Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring, and despite efforts to level the game, the Avalanche fell short. Vanecek's stellar performance in goal was crucial, with Marino acknowledging the performance:

"He was solid for us all night, and obviously we feed off that so it was huge."

The game marked the return of Miles Wood to New Jersey, who played for the Devils before joining the Avalanche.

Wood said:

"The buildup was more weird than the actual game for me. I spent a lot of time here. It was great to see everyone."

The victory ended the Devils' two-game losing streak, with key players such as Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli absent due to injury and illness, respectively.