Jeremy Swayman is set to take the reins in the crease as the Boston Bruins gear up for their showdown against the Washington Capitals.

Bruins Head Coach, Jim Montgomery, has confirmed the speculation, announcing that Jeremy Swayman will be the one guarding the net when the Bruins visit Washington this Saturday, March 30.

During a press conference, Coach Montgomery provided insights into the lineup adjustments for the imminent game, shedding light on the deliberations behind the selection of the starting goalie:

"Jakub Lauko is in for James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Shattenkirk is in for Parker Wotherspoon, and Jeremy Swayman is in net."

Jeremy Swayman has a record of 23 wins, 8 losses, and 8 draws, with a 2.58 goals against average (GAA) and a .916 save percentage.

Responding to queries from reporters, Coach Montgomery delved into the team's strategic approach and the formidable challenges posed by the Capitals. Reflecting on the previous encounter with the Capitals, Coach Montgomery acknowledged the formidable nature of their opponent, stating:

"Well, they embarrassed us. The last time we played them, they embarrassed us on our home ice. What we learned is it's a team that's really committed to checking. It's a team that plays the right way and that we better be ready to go tonight if we want to have a chance at success."

In discussing the Capitals' star player, Alexander Ovechkin, Coach Montgomery expressed admiration for his unparalleled goal-scoring skills, stating:

"You know what? I don't think so. You know, I mean, he, I think is the first pure goal scorer for that."

Transitioning to the bottom six and fourth-line players, Coach Montgomery outlined the specific factors he looks for in these players, noting:

"Physicality, emotion, playing the right way, playing above pucks, being vocal on the bench."

Despite discussing Jeremy Swayman, Coach also praises John Carlson

Acknowledging Capitals defenseman John Carlson's milestone of playing in his 1000th game, Coach Montgomery praised Carlson's simplicity and effectiveness on the ice, remarking:

"That's a great achievement. I remember watching him in USHL when I was a college scout. You know, he was a guy that really blossomed that year, became a first round pick. And I just love how simple he makes the game and how effective he is."

"He's so efficient. He executes so well. He's a great power play quarterback. You know, it's just how simple. He just moves it. He doesn't complicate the game. Doesn't look like he's working all that hard, but he's just really good. He's got a cannon. Great vision."

Montgomery's insights illuminate goalie choice and the team's mindset.