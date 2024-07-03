Is Jessica Campbell the first woman to serve behind an NHL bench? all we know about the history created by Aisha Visram

Jessica Campbell will soon become the first woman to work full-time as an assistant coach for an NHL franchise. She made history after Seattle Kraken announced her hiring on Wednesday.

So, technically, she is not the first woman to work behind an NHL bench. The first woman to do so was Aisha Visram. Visram was the first woman in any capacity to work behind an NHL bench. Her role was that of an athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in Jan 2022.

Here's what the NHL had to say about Jessica Campbell's hiring:

"The @SeattleKraken have added Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach, making her the first woman to be named an assistant, associate or head coach in NHL history."

Campbell joined the Coachella Valley Firebirds for their inaugural 2022-23 season and played a crucial role in their two consecutive trips to the AHL’s Calder Cup Final, making history as the first female assistant coach in the AHL.

On October 8, when the Kraken face St. Louis in their season opener at Climate Pledge Arena, Campbell will make history again as the NHL's first full-time female assistant coach behind the bench.

Jessica Campbell will serve under new head coach Dan Bylsma

The Kraken started the management revamp by firing head coach Dave Hakstol on April 29, 2024 after a disappointing 34-35 season. Jessica Campbell will serve as an assistant coach under Dan Bylsma, who was hired in May 2024 to replace former head coach Dave Hakstol. Bob Woods will be the second assistant coach under Bylsma.

“I had conversations with multiple coaches and different coaches. That led to Bob and Jessica,” Bylsma said on Tuesday (via NHL.com).

Jessica Campbell's work in player development and strong relationships with players like Tye Kartye, Shane Wright, and Ryker Evans were key factors in her NHL appointment.

"During our tenure in Coachella Valley, I saw firsthand Jessica's commitment to player development," Bylsma said. "Her ability to establish relationships with her players, specifically Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans, was an important factor in this hire. I'm looking forward to continuing to work with her at the NHL level."

Campbell's coaching journey includes being the first full-time female assistant in the AHL and the first woman to coach at the IIHF World Championship with Germany. She also coached during a Kraken preseason game in September 2023.

Her playing career spanned four seasons at Cornell University and professional stints in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and Swedish Women’s Hockey League.

