Is Joe Pavelski retiring? Dallas Stars veteran makes big judgement on his NHL future    

Veteran Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski has announced that Sunday's season-ending 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals will be the last game of his 18-year NHL career.

"This is it for me," Pavelski said on Tuesday, according to NHL.com's Taylor Baird. “Plan is not to play next season.”

The 2023-24 season marked Pavelski's fifth season with the Stars after spending the first 13 years of his career with the San Jose Sharks. The 39-year-old was selected by the Sharks in the seventh round 205th, during the 2003 NHL Draft and made his debut in the 2006-07 season.

Official announcement of Pavelski’s retirement is yet to be made.

Fans react to Joe Pavelski's retirement

Joe Pavelski's retirement announcement has sent shockwaves through the hockey community, with fans expressing their admiration and gratitude for the veteran forward's impressive career.

“It was time, but it won’t be the same not seeing 16 parked in front of net next year, he was one of the main guys I really wanted a ring for, hopefully we can snag one before too many others fade out,” one fan said.

Another fan surprised by the timing of his decision, given his proximity to the 500-goal milestone.

"He’s so close to 500 goals. Surprised he’s not going one more season. Enjoy retirement Joe," the fan said.

"Was pulling for Dallas to get it done so he could raise the SC. Awesome player for many years. Best wishes in retirement." one fan said.

One fan felt like Joe Pavelski is a strong candidate to come back in the middle of the next season.

"Feels like a strong candidate to come back in the middle of next season similar to what Fisher did in Nashville. But if not, godspeed. Loved his game," a fan said.

"Oh wait. This sounds like dude wants get paid haha," another fan said.

"Sad to hear but happy for him. Hope can help out in some capacity with the team," one fan said.

Throughout his time in the NHL, Joe Pavelski scored a total of 476 goals and provided 592 assists accumulating a total of 1,068 points in 1,332 regular season matches.

Among active players, he holds the fifth spot for goals scored and the seventh spot for overall points. In this season he recorded 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games.