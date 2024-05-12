Is Leon Draisaitl playing tonight against Canucks? HC Kris Knoblauch provides status on Oilers center's availability for Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers have received some encouraging news regarding the availability of star forward Leon Draisaitl as they face the Vancouver Canucks tonight.

Amidst speculation and uncertainty, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Draisaitl's presence on the ice for Game 3, albeit with a hint of flexibility in his positioning within the lineup.

"Knoblauch confirms that Draisaitl will play in Game 3, doesn’t commit to him playing full-time at left wing on the McDavid line. Notes that the Oilers will wait to see how Vancouver deploys their lineup, and adjust from there," NHL insider Thomas Drance reported.

The decision to withhold a firm commitment to Draisaitl's placement suggests a strategic approach by the Oilers, taking into account the potential adjustments needed based on the Canucks' lineup strategy.

Leon Draisaitl's impact in Game 2 was remarkable, considering the uncertainties surrounding his health leading up to the matchup. Despite dealing with cramping issues in Game 1 and opting to skip practice on Thursday, the German forward showcased his resilience and skill on Friday night. He also displayed versatility by seamlessly slotting into a first-line role alongside superstar Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl had a power-play goal, three assists, two penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating in Game 2.

In the playoffs this season, Leon Draisaitl has amassed six goals, 10 assists and 30 shots on net in seven games.

Leon Draisaitl delivered a standout performance in Game 2

On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers rallied to even their second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory.

McDavid praised Leon Draisaitl's performance.

“He’s a great player,” McDavid said (via ESPN). “He’s an amazing player, one of the best players in the world, the best player in the world on a lot of nights. And tonight was one of those nights.”

Nikita Zadorov, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser contributed goals for the Canucks, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged his team's shortcomings, particularly in the third period, criticizing their decision-making under pressure.

“Too many guys were flipping pucks when we didn't have to," Tocchet said about his team's play in the third period (via ESPN). ”I guess that's playoff experience. You have the puck, you have someone on your back, skate with it, keep your heart rate down. I feel as soon as somebody got it, they flipped it. Everybody. There were plays to be made but we never gave then anything to defend.“

The game saw back-and-forth action, with Edmonton responding swiftly to Vancouver's goals, ultimately prevailing in overtime.