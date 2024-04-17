Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who recently extended his tenure with the Minnesota Wild via a one-year contract extension, has dropped a significant hint about his future in the NHL.

The 39-year-old netminder, known for his remarkable career spanning over two decades, said Wednesday that the upcoming season would be his last.

In a video posted by the Wild's social media team, Fleury expressed gratitude for being able to continue playing the game he loves for another season. He also elaborated on what could mark his swan song in professional hockey:

"Grateful to keep doing what I love for one more season... I've been asked this a lot. Fans, media and family, what's next for me? It's good I don't have to talk about it one more year. But next season will be my last."

Expand Tweet

Fleury's decision to sign a one-year, $2.5 million contract rather than a multi-year deal adds weight to the notion of his retirement. After all, the goalie's future in the league has been a topic of hot debate among fans all season.

The Vezina Trophy winner was a vital figure in the Pittsburgh Penguins dynasty that won three Stanley Cups stretching from 2008 to 2017.

Second on the all-time list of goaltenders with the most wins, Marc-Andre Fleury will hope to etch a few more memories along the way before hanging up his skates for good.

Marc-Andre Fleury eyeing yet another all-time NHL record

At 39, Marc-Andre Fleury will play in his 21st NHL season in 2024. Once the season comes around, Fleury will be 40 and chasing the all-time appearance record held by Patrick Roy and Roberto Luongo.

Fleury is 21 games behind the likes of Roy and Luongo, but he can end up toppling the two for second in all-time games played by a goaltender in NHL history.

Fleury ranks second for all-time wins by a goaltender (561) in the NHL, only behind New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur, who is almost 130 goals ahead (691).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback