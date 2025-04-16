Is Matthew Tkachuk injured? Panthers star drops hint on his Round 1 playoff availability

Matthew Tkachuk has been injured since the 4 Nations Face-Off. He played several games for Team USA before leaving the finale, but has not played a regular-season game since then. With the playoffs ahead, his status for the defending champs is the biggest story.

Tkachuk has long said he hopes to be back for the playoffs. Those are right around the corner with the regular season ending for all teams either today or tomorrow. Is Tkachuk going to be back soon?

Tkachuk said to Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams" Show:

“It’s been crushing me the last little bit. I’ve been wanting to get out there so bad. I think the first couple games after that 4 Nations, you really want to be out there, but it’s probably good to try to get some rest and get recovered and everything."

He said he's been "itching so badly" to get back on the ice, and he can't wait for "whenever that day is." He hopes it's very soon, perhaps Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs soon.

His coach believes he's coming back sooner rather than later. He's up in the air, but even if he misses the first playoff game for the Florida Panthers, Paul Maurice is confident he won't be out much longer.

He said via NHL:

“This week is a really important week for him. He’s not that far off. If he’s not (ready for Game 1), he’s very, very close. We’re not missing this by two weeks.”

The Panthers are expected to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, their division rival who finished slightly ahead of them in the Atlantic Division, in round one.

Matthew Tkachuk remains coy with exact date of return

Will Matthew Tkachuk play the first playoff game? That's a key question that everyone has, including his opponents. For now, he's being coy and avoiding setting any sort of return date.

Matthew Tkachuk is hurt right now (Imagn)

He said via NHL:

“I think I’d get in trouble if I said (when I'll be back). I will say it’s been very good (the) last, probably, few days on the ice. I’ve really only been on the ice for a couple days with, like, legit skates, so I’m just trying to peak sometime around Game 1. So, (I’m) looking forward to it.”

Tkachuk has been progressing well the last few days and has been able to get on the ice.

