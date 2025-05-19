Is Mitch Marner leaving the Leafs? 3 possible replacements for Toronto should $65,408,000 star move on ft. Sam Bennett

The Toronto Maple Leafs were once again eliminated in the Stanley Cup playoffs early, as Toronto was eliminated in Game 7 by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

After another early exit, Toronto will have massive changes. One big change will be Mitch Marner, who completed his six-year, $65,408,000 deal with the Maple Leafs and will likely not be brought back.

If Toronto does let Marner walk in free agency, here are three possible replacements for him.

3 possible replacements for Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner

#1, Sam Bennett

The 2025 free agent class isn't a great one, as Mitch Marner is the best player available.

If Toronto lets Marner walk, a logical replacement is Sam Bennett. Bennett is in the final year of his deal and has been a key member of the Florida Panthers.

Bennett plays with an edge and will be much cheaper than Marner. Replacing Marner won't be a 1-for-1, instead, Toronto can use that money on multiple players, but most of it should go to Bennett, who is a gritty power forward who can play on the top line.

#2, Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers could be a target of the Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

Nikolaj Ehlers is one of the best players available in free agency, and it does make sense for the Maple Leafs to target him.

Ehlers is expected to make around $8-9 million in free agency, which will be like $5 million less than Marner gets. Ehlers won't completely replace Marner, but he would be a key part in doing so.

Ehlers recorded 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 69 games last season with the Winnipeg Jets.

#3, Brock Boeser

The final player Toronto could look to replace Mitch Marner is Vancouver Canucks' star forward Brock Boeser.

Boeser is projected to get $8-9 million per season, which is way less than Marner. Boeser could play alongside Matthews as Toronto's first-line right winger.

Boeser is a goal scorer, so he could be on the second line to get him off of Matthews' line, who's Toronto's top goal scorer. Last season with the Canucks, he recoded 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 75 games.

