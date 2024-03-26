Is Mitch Marner playing tonight against Devils? Insider shares update on Leafs star's availability

In the ongoing story of Mitch Marner's injury, updates from Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe give us some insight into the star player's situation. Marner, who has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain since March 7, continues to be monitored closely by the team's medical staff.

The latest update is that Marner's getting better, but he won't be playing in tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils.

According to David Alter, a reporter and site manager for The Hockey News, Keefe said that Marner's status remains day-to-day. This cautious approach aligns with the late stage of the season and the importance of ensuring Marner's full recovery before returning to action.

Alter's report indicates that Mitch Marner's absence will extend to an eighth consecutive game, underscoring the team's commitment to prioritizing his long-term health over short-term gains.

Keefe mentioned that Marner's participation in Wednesday's practice is yet to be determined, casting doubt on his potential return for Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals.

In Mitch Marner's absence, Max Domi has assumed a prominent role within the team, likely continuing to see significant ice time in the top-six forward group.

Without Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs fall short 2-1 in recent game

The Carolina Hurricanes secured a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho were the goal scorers for Carolina.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour commended the team's effort:

"Overall, it was a great effort."

Despite Toronto's late power play opportunity, the team failed to capitalize, finishing 0 for 4 on the power play.

Carolina's goalie Frederik Andersen played a crucial role, grabbing his sixth straight win since coming back from being out for four months with a blood-clotting problem. Andersen's reliability was acknowledged by teammate Aho, who expressed initial concerns but remarked:

"He looks very calm, as always. It’s huge for us."

Skjei opened the scoring just 66 seconds into the game with a shot from the point. Aho extended the lead to 2-0 on the power play with a wrist shot from the left circle. Aho, the team's leading goal scorer, had previously netted a hat-trick in the Hurricanes' previous game against the Capitals.

Toronto managed to narrow the deficit to 2-1 in the third period with a goal from Nicholas Robertson assisted by Auston Matthews. Despite a late surge from the Maple Leafs, Andersen's stellar performance denied them further opportunities to level the score.