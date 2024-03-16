Is Mitch Marner playing tonight against Hurricanes? Maple Leafs star's injury status revealed by Sheldon Keefe

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss Saturday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury sustained on March 7 against the Boston Bruins.

Despite skating the last two days, Marner was absent from Maple Leafs practice, with coach Sheldon Keefe providing minimal updates on his condition. Keefe stated that Marner won't skate on Saturday, followed by a day off to allow him to settle before ramping up his recovery next week.

"He won’t skate tomorrow then we have a day off, [it will allow] a couple days for him to settle," Keefe said (via HockeyNews). "Then sort of start to ramp it back up for next week."

TSN's Darren Dreger reported a potential high-ankle sprain for Mitch Marner, although the severity was deemed minor by the Maple Leafs. Keefe neither confirmed nor denied the diagnosis but dismissed the notion of an epidemic of such injuries within the team.

"I would say it's a coincidence, yes, hockey is a sport where these occur," Keefe said, emphasizing that hockey inherently carries injury risks.

With Mitch Marner sidelined alongside Calle Jarnkrok, the Maple Leafs have adjusted their lineup, slotting Pontus Holmberg and Tyler Bertuzzi alongside Auston Matthews. Keefe highlighted the need for versatility in facing the Hurricanes, who are known for their deep scoring lines:

"You're just trying to have a more versatile lineup to go with the opponent that we have tomorrow night that's going to be four lines deep and scoring spread out over four lines is much or more so than anybody in the league. It's a night where we're going to need four lines."

Mitch Marner's absence underscores the Maple Leafs' adaptability and reliance on a cohesive team effort to navigate challenges. As the team braces for a crucial matchup, the focus shifts to maximizing contributions across all lines in Marner's absence.

Maple Leafs win 6-2 vs. Flyers in absence of Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews led Toronto's charge against the Philadelphia Flyers, netting his 55th goal of the season and achieving dual milestones in the 6-2 triumph. He emphasized team effort:

"We stuck with it, stayed patient and pulled away there toward the end of the third period."

With Toronto now at 84 points and Philadelphia lagging at 76, the Flyers are unexpectedly vying for a playoff spot.

Interim coach Brad Shaw highlighted the learning curve for his team:

"Toronto's got a battle-hardened group... We've got a lot of guys that still have to learn all that."

Despite efforts from Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia faces a challenging road ahead.

The Leafs will play the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7 p.m. ET.