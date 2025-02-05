Is Mitch Marner playing tonight? Leafs announce forward's game status versus Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs leading scorer Mitch Marner will not be available for Tuesday night’s tilt versus the Calgary Flames, the team confirmed.

Marner sustained an injury during the final minutes of Saturday night’s contest against the Edmonton Oilers. As TSN’s Mark Masters reported, Marner’s status was a mystery leading up to game time against the Flames.

Masters quoted Leafs’ coach Craig Berube on Tuesday:

“Something happened in the game, I guess. Just no feeling right in certain areas, so we’re trying to work on it. Trying to get him ready.”

It seems that Marner is not ready and will subsequently miss the game against Calgary. Not much is known about the precise nature of the injury. At the moment, reports indicate Marner could be dealing with a lower-body injury.

John Tavares provided some more insight into the situation, stating per TSN:

“We're, what, early February and you get to this point of the year, 50-plus games, there's a lot going on in terms of the grind and what you go through and the aches and the pains and all that."

By those comments, it could be that Marner simply needs some time to rest and recover based on the ailments affecting him. More information will likely come in the following days.

