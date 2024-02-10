Is Patrick Kane playing today against Vancouver Canucks? Veteran winger's availability status revealed

Veteran winger Patrick Kane will be back in action in Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Detroit Red Wings and the Vancouver Canucks. Kane will return to action after a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Kane's comeback significantly boosts the Red Wings as he looks to make an impact in his 1200th NHL outing.

Kane was seen practicing on Thursday and talked to the media about his highly-anticipated return.

“You try to look at the positive in the situation,” Kane said. “Obviously, it’s tough to miss games and have another injury when your body’s feeling good, but I guess it could be a good thing that I’m out there not really thinking about it.”

Despite the Red Wings' recent slowdown in performance, Patrick Kane's history against the Canucks speaks volumes about his potential impact on the matchup. He has proven to be a constant threat on the ice, with an impressive record of 43 points in 46 regular-season games against Vancouver.

The Vancouver Canucks, holding a record of 34-12-5, will be seeking redemption against the Detroit Red Wings. After a string of four consecutive losses to Detroit, the Canucks are eager to reverse the trend and secure a victory. The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 6-1 triumph for the Red Wings in Vancouver last February.

As the Canucks strive to regain their winning momentum, the return of Patrick Kane poses an additional challenge. His skill set and track record against Vancouver make him a key player to watch in Saturday morning's matchup. With Detroit holding a respectable record of 26-18-6, the game promises to be a competitive encounter.

Ottawa Senators 3-2 win against Red Wings in the absence of veteran Patrick Kane

In Wednesday night's game, Shane Pinto secured a 3-2 victory for the Ottawa Senators over the Detroit Red Wings with an overtime tip-in at 2:05.

“I’m definitely starting to feel more like myself," Pinto said. "The first two games were all on adrenaline, the last couple were just trying to figure it out again and the last two I felt pretty good.”

His teammate Thomas Chabot praised him:

“Everybody loves him in the room. He brings energy every day....”

Pinto, who missed 41 games due to suspension, expressed gratitude for being back on the ice:

“....That’s all he wanted, just to be back playing hockey....”

Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic also contributed goals for the Senators.

Coach Jacques Martin said:

"....We seem to be maturing, we seem to be handling the ups and downs of a game better.”

For the Red Wings, coach Derek Lalonde acknowledged the month's success but emphasized it was just a step in the right direction. On Thursday, the coach said he was excited to have Patrick Kane back.

The game featured notable moments, including Daniel Sprong's first-period goal and Dylan Larkin extending his point streak to 12 games.