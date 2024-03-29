"Is there any Ranger player that isn't dirty?": NHL fans react as Rangers' prospect Gabe Perreault ejected from NCAA tournament game

New York Rangers prospect and Boston College's star freshman Gabe Perreault found himself at the center of controversy during an NCAA tournament game against Michigan Tech, leading to his ejection with a game misconduct. Perreault, a first-round pick of the New York Rangers in 2023, faced criticism and support from NHL fans following the incident.

The game-changing moment occurred when Perreault was penalized with a five-minute major and a game misconduct for contact to the head of Michigan Tech's Tyrone Bronte. The penalty came at a crucial juncture in the game, with Boston College holding onto a narrow 2-1 lead.

NHL News promptly shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Perreault, highly regarded for his potential, was ejected from the NCAA tournament due to the penalty.

One fan defended Perreault, suggesting that the hit was accidental, as he was trying to brace himself and was unaware of Bronte's presence.

"He was just trying to brace himself! He thought he hit the boards! He didn't know a player was there!"

On the other hand, another fan acknowledged that it was a clear violation deserving of a major penalty and ejection.

"That’s a textbook 5. I agree with the game too. Stupid penalty. Missed a call on Tech 20 seconds earlier tho too."

A third fan echoed the sentiment that the penalty was justified due to contact to the head.

"Clearly to the head and hard to argue the call but for the Michigan tech players own safety that’s a long time to have your head down."

New York Rangers 3-2 shootout win against Avalanche

The NHL-leading New York Rangers secured a 3-2 shootout victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scoring decisive shootout goals. Goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin's stellar performance, making 38 saves, including two crucial ones in the shootout, was instrumental in the Ranger's win.

Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko contributed goals in regulation, extending New York's winning streak to four games and reaching 102 points, the highest in the league. Despite Casey Mittelstadt and Devon Toews finding the net, the Avalanche suffered their second consecutive loss after a nine-game winning streak.

Notably, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon saw his 19-game point streak end. Ranger's Kreider and Kakko, along with defenseman Ryan Lindgren's contribution, played crucial roles in securing the victory.

The Rangers are set to face the Arizona Coyotes in their next fixture.