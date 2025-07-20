"Is that rat flavored?" "Living legend": Social media reacts as Panthers celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Brad Marchand artwork

The Florida Panthers shared a hilarious cartoon on X to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. The image showed Brad Marchand behind an ice cream counter. He wore a Panthers jersey and held a tray with six ice cream cups labeled with his name.The background of the image closely resembled a Dairy Queen with a menu. One addition was the Stanley Cup full of ice cream, which was a reference to Florida winning the 2025 championship.There was also a sign that read, “Employee of the Month – June 2025.”“Serving up 6 more years of Brad Marchand ice cream lore,” the Panthers tweeted on Sunday.Fans reacted to the post.“Living legend 🔥,&quot; one fan wrote.“Is that rat flavored? Lol,” another fan wrote.&quot;Future Hall of Fame &amp; it enrages so many people. Gotta love Marshy!&quot; a fan commented.Many enjoyed the lighthearted tweet, as it was a creative way to get fans talking online. Here are more reactions to Marchand's cartoon image.&quot;Brad Marchand was not meant to be a Florida Panther for 6 more years, he was meant to be a Maple Leaf forever because he grew up as a Leafs fan. This is an outrage! Marchand made the wrong choice by choosing to stay with the fraudulent Panthers over being a Leaf,&quot; a fan said.&quot;He’ll be retired by the end of the 3rd year. Maybe good now but stupid in a few years,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Grandpa Brad is going to look like Biden eating ice cream by the time his contract is up,&quot; one fan wrote.Brad Marchand's comment after winning his second Stanley Cup with PanthersBrad Marchand won his second Stanley Cup after 14 years, helping the Florida Panthers to victory in the 2025 final. Marchand joined the Panthers after a trade from Boston, and he scored important goals and played strong defense. He finished the playoffs with 20 points in 24 games.Marchand said that this year's win meant more because it took longer.&quot;Feels completely different,&quot; Marchand said in June, via NHL.com. &quot;I have so much more respect and appreciation for how difficult it was to get here and how hard it is, and the amount of things that need to go right to win. Everything has to line up perfectly. I shouldn’t have been here. But it worked out and I’m enjoying the hell out of it.&quot;Marchand's wife, Katrina Marchand, and kids supported him the whole time.