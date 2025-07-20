  • home icon
  "Is that rat flavored?" "Living legend": Social media reacts as Panthers celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Brad Marchand artwork

"Is that rat flavored?" "Living legend": Social media reacts as Panthers celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Brad Marchand artwork

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:47 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers - Stanley Cup Championship Parade - Source: Imagn
Florida Panthers shared a funny cartoon on X to celebrate National Ice Cream Day (image credit: IMAGN)

The Florida Panthers shared a hilarious cartoon on X to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. The image showed Brad Marchand behind an ice cream counter. He wore a Panthers jersey and held a tray with six ice cream cups labeled with his name.

The background of the image closely resembled a Dairy Queen with a menu. One addition was the Stanley Cup full of ice cream, which was a reference to Florida winning the 2025 championship.

There was also a sign that read, “Employee of the Month – June 2025.”

“Serving up 6 more years of Brad Marchand ice cream lore,” the Panthers tweeted on Sunday.
Fans reacted to the post.

“Living legend 🔥," one fan wrote.
“Is that rat flavored? Lol,” another fan wrote.
"Future Hall of Fame & it enrages so many people. Gotta love Marshy!" a fan commented.

Many enjoyed the lighthearted tweet, as it was a creative way to get fans talking online. Here are more reactions to Marchand's cartoon image.

"Brad Marchand was not meant to be a Florida Panther for 6 more years, he was meant to be a Maple Leaf forever because he grew up as a Leafs fan. This is an outrage! Marchand made the wrong choice by choosing to stay with the fraudulent Panthers over being a Leaf," a fan said.
"He’ll be retired by the end of the 3rd year. Maybe good now but stupid in a few years," another fan said.
"Grandpa Brad is going to look like Biden eating ice cream by the time his contract is up," one fan wrote.

Brad Marchand's comment after winning his second Stanley Cup with Panthers

Brad Marchand won his second Stanley Cup after 14 years, helping the Florida Panthers to victory in the 2025 final. Marchand joined the Panthers after a trade from Boston, and he scored important goals and played strong defense. He finished the playoffs with 20 points in 24 games.

Marchand said that this year's win meant more because it took longer.

"Feels completely different," Marchand said in June, via NHL.com. "I have so much more respect and appreciation for how difficult it was to get here and how hard it is, and the amount of things that need to go right to win. Everything has to line up perfectly. I shouldn’t have been here. But it worked out and I’m enjoying the hell out of it."

Marchand's wife, Katrina Marchand, and kids supported him the whole time.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

