Is Roope Hintz playing tonight? Dallas Stars forward's availability confirmed for Game 2 vs Oilers

Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz will not play tonight in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Edmonton Oilers, insider Elliotte Friedman confirms.

Roope Hintz has been out of the Stars’ lineup since the first period of Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Hintz has been dealing with an upper-body injury, most likely sustained following a collision with Avs forward Nathan MacKinnon. Then, Hintz blocked a shot, causing him to leave the game for good.

While there is no timetable for Roope Hintz’s return, he’s been listed as day-to-day.

Offensively, Hintz has chipped in two goals and four assists for six points in eleven playoff contests. However, Hintz’s most valuable contributions have come as a defensive forward.

Roope Hintz was hopeful for Game 2 but Stars decided to sit him out

Prior to the start of game 1 of the Stars’ third-round series against the Oilers, coach Peter DeBoer confirmed that Hintz would be listed as day-to-day. However, he did not provide a specific timetable for Hintz’s return. The Dallas Morning News confirmed that Hintz did not skate prior to game 1, prompting DeBoer to declare that Hintz would not suit up for Game 1.

Then, DeBoer provided this update regarding Hintz’s availability for game 2 as reported by the Dallas Morning News: “He’s getting closer. Skated yesterday, skated today, so hopeful for Game 2.”

However, Hintz has been ruled out for game 2. CBS Sports quoted DeBoer as saying: “I would still determine him day-to-day.” With Hintz day-to-day and skating in practice, he could return as early as Game 3 in Edmonton.

The Stars have managed to his spot in the lineup fairly well. Sam Steel has played well as the fourth line center, giving the Stars a reliable defensive option. As for offense, the Stars are loaded down the middle.

Top-line center Tyler Seguin has been phenomenal thus far, while Matt Duchene has filled in very well in the second line center role. The third line consisting of Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn, and Logan Stankoven has provided strong defensive play, while chipping in on the scoresheet.