Is Sean Couturier playing tonight against Boston Bruins? Flyers take decision on captain's availability

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier has returned to the lineup for Saturday's faceoff against the Boston Bruins. After sitting out for two games, he will join the team as a healthy scratch.

Flyers updated the news on X:

"Lineup updates for #BOSvsPHI: • Samuel Ersson starts in goal. • Sean Couturier draws back in. • Nick Deslauriers comes out."

Couturier's presence in the lineup was also confirmed by B/R Open Ice:

"Sean Couturier returns to the Flyers' lineup today."

Having been appointed captain just a month ago, Couturier's absence in games against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes raised eyebrows, given his veteran status and leadership role. Flyers coach John Tortorella, known for his straightforward coaching style, refrained from publicly discussing Couturier's situation.

"I'm not talking about Sean," Tortorella said earlier.

Before his scratch, Couturier faced criticism from Tortorella for his on-ice performance, including limited ice time during their previous game against the Bruins.

Even with all the challenges, Couturier plays a crucial role for the Flyers. He has tallied 11 goals and 36 points in a total of 64 games, which is average. However, he has struggled with scoring, not netting a goal in his last 15 outings. Besides scoring, Couturier's influence on the ice goes way beyond that, being a former Selke Trophy winner.

Couturier's return brings stability to the Flyers as they navigate a tight playoff race. With only three points separating them from the Washington Capitals, every game is crucial in securing a postseason spot.

This is Couturier's 12th season with the Flyers.

Flyers and Sean Couturier had terrible luck in previous game against Bruins

The Boston Bruins clinched a thrilling 6-5 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in their previous faceoff two games back. The third period was especially full of action that saw seven goals.

Charlie Coyle emerged as a key player, scoring both the tying and go-ahead goals, with quick follow-ups from John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk. Despite Joel Farabee's two goals for the Flyers, the Bruins managed to secure the win.

Flyers coach John Tortorella had returned to the bench after a two-game suspension and a $50,000 fine for not leaving the bench following his game misconduct on March 9.

“We self-inflict sometimes and we're just not deep enough right now,” Tortorella said. “I thought we had a lot of good minutes, I thought we had patience to our game. We just couldn't sustain it to the full 60 (minutes).”

Sean Couturier had zero points in 11 minutes and 10 seconds of ice time.