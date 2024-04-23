Is Thatcher Demko injured? NHL insider delivers crushing blow to Vancouver Canucks' playoff ambitions

Vancouver Canucks fans received unsettling news as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman delivered a concerning update regarding star goaltender Thatcher Demko's health.

"Hearing Thatcher Demko injured and questionable for rest of series," tweeted Friedman, sending shockwaves through the Canucks' fanbase.

Adding to the uncertainty, Friedman mentioned in another tweet:

"Timelines are unclear at this point, as is specific information about the injury."

Demko's injury comes at a crucial juncture, with the Canucks locked in a playoff battle against the Nashville Predators. His absence, if prolonged, will be disastrous for Vancouver.

Demko just returned in the final week of the regular season after recovering from a knee injury suffered on March 9.

Even with that setback, he showed some real toughness. He played through the pain for two games and then put on a show, stopping 20 shots in the Canucks' 4-2 victory against the Predators on Sunday.

With Demko's availability now in question, the Canucks turn to Casey DeSmith as their backup goaltender.

DeSmith, 32, brings experience to the role. However, filling Demko's shoes will be no easy task.

Demko's regular-season record of 35-14-2, with a remarkable 2.45 goals-against average (ranking fifth in the league) and a .918 save percentage (third in the NHL), shows his crucial role in the Canucks' success. His absence could potentially shift the dynamics of the Canucks-Predators series.

Canucks fans and the overall hockey community will definitely be following the situation surrounding Demko's injury and when he might come back.

Thatcher Demko and Canucks win 4-2 over the Predators

The Vancouver Canucks orchestrated a stunning comeback in a thrilling Game 1, securing a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators by scoring two goals within 12 seconds in the third period.

Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua were the heroes for the Canucks, with Joshua notching two goals and an assist.

Thatcher Demko's 20 saves played a crucial role in Vancouver's win. Despite trailing 2-1, the Canucks displayed resilience and composure, eventually taking the lead and sealing the victory with an empty-net goal.

The Predators, led by Jason Zucker and Ryan O'Reilly, couldn't capitalize on their power-play opportunities. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night in Vancouver.