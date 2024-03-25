Is Tom Wilson appealing his suspension? Washington Capitals star makes a crucial decision

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson won't be appealing his six-game suspension, according to ESPN.

Wilson was suspended six games for a high stick to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. It was the sixth suspension of his career.

A source had told ESPN that the Capitals expected a suspension longer than six games due to Wilson's disciplinary history, so the team was fine with the six games.

The NHL Department of Player Safety says Wilson didn't intend to hit Gregor in the face but the league said he needs to be "accountable for the dangerous result of the play, which is a direct and forceful blow to an opponent's head by a player with a substantial track record of supplemental discipline."

Wilson has already served two of his six-game suspension, which will expire on April 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tom Wilson missing key games as Washington fights for a playoff spot

Tom Wilson's suspension comes at a bad time, as the Washington Capitals are fighting for a playoff spot.

Washington is currently holding onto the final Wild Card spot but is just one point up on the Detroit Red Wings. Wilson missing the next four games is tough as Caps forward Dylan Strome knows replacing the forward will be tough.

“Everyone knows how important he is to our team. There’s a reason he makes what he does and why no one really likes playing without him,” Strome said.

“When we’re dealing with being without him, everyone has to pick up the slack. There’s not too many guys that play like him and not too many guys that create open ice the way he does. It’s an unfortunate situation. I’m glad nobody was hurt on the play. But hopefully it’s not too long.”

Wilson has recorded 32 points in 66 games this season.

The Capitals will return to the ice on Tuesday evening, against the Detroit Red Wings. The Capitals will be without Wilson for this key playoff game.

Poll : Do you think Tom Wilson should have appealed the suspension? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion