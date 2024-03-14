Is Tristan Jarry playing tonight against Sharks? Penguins coach reveals goalie's availability

Pittsburgh Penguins' netminder Tristan Jarry has been a stronghold for the team for the last five seasons. His save percentage has not dropped below .900 in the said duration. However, this season has not been good for either him or his team. Jary's record this season is 18-21-5.

So, will he be starting against the San Jose Sharks?

According to reports from Wes Crosby of NHL.com, Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice during the morning skate. This strongly suggests he will be the starter for the Penguins.

This news was soon confirmed when the official Pittsburgh Penguins account shared a post on X:

"Coach Sullivan confirms that Tristan Jarry will start in goal tonight vs. the Sharks."

Despite the Penguins' recent struggles, which include a four-game losing streak, Jarry has done more than he could. In their previous game against the Ottawa Senators, Jarry outperformed by turning aside 37 shots, albeit in a 2-1 overtime loss.

Since the start of the season, Jarry has been consistent in goal for the Penguins. Jarry has been a reliable last line of defense with a record of 18-21-5, a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA), and a .909 save percentage.

Jarry is also tied with Connor Ingram for the NHL lead in shutouts with six to his name.

So, as the Penguins prepare to face off against the Sharks, the decision to keep Jarry in the crease will be important. The Sharks, currently averaging 2.19 goals per game, rank 31st in the NHL in scoring.

Today, Jary can help the Penguins secure a much-needed win and turn their curve upwards.

Tristan Jarry and team lost to the Senators

The Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Drake Batherson scored the game-winner, and Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle assisted him.

Sanderson broke the scoreless tie earlier, while Michael Bunting's late goal forced overtime. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Ottawa, while Tristan Jarry had 37 stops for Pittsburgh. Despite the loss, Jarry acknowledged the team's tough position:

"We need the wins and maybe one more save might have done it."

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan noted the team's struggle to generate offense:

"Do a better job fighting for that area of the rink."

The Penguins are expected to win the match on 15th March, but nothing can be said for sure.