Is William Nylander playing tonight against Boston Bruins? Toronto Maple Leafs decide on his starting role for Game 2

William Nylander's injury status has been a question on every Toronto Maple Leafs fan's mind ahead of their Game 2 clash against the Boston Bruins. Nylander, who missed the first game due to an unknown injury was the facing risk of missing out again in a crucial game against the Bruins.

Now, it has been confirmed that William Nylander will indeed miss Leafs' Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NHL insider Mark Masters confirmed the report on X (Formerly Twitter.) The Swede was not on the ice for warm-ups thus missing his second straight game in the 2024 NHL playoffs.

Other reports have indicated that he is dealing with stiffness. Nylander did turn up to skate for morning practice and Sunday as well but he looked far from his usual self.

Even Sheldon Keefe had admitted before the game that he would be a game-time decision.

"We'll see how he feels here the rest of the day here and make a decision," he said.

With Nylander out, the Toronto Maple Leafs have an even more difficult ride in trying to pull back against the Bruins. Boston dominated the Leafs in Game 1 with Jake Beecher standing out with 3 points, two of which were goals.

Regardless of today's outcome, the Leafs will pray for William Nylander to be back to full fitness come Game 3 on Wednesday.