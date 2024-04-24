Is William Nylander playing tonight against Bruins in Game 3, 2024 Playoffs?

William Nylander has been the biggest miss for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the series against the Boston Bruins so far. After failing to be fit in time for the first two games in Boston, Nylander's availability was once again up in the air ahead of Game 3.

Now NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has confirmed that William Nylander will not be playing against the Bruins in Game 3. This marks the third straight game that William Nylander has missed so far in the playoffs after playing all 82 games for the Maple Leafs in the regular season.

There still are many question marks over his injury. Multiple different reports have emerged since the start of the 2024 NHL Playoffs regarding the true nature of this injury.

William Nylander had not missed a single regular season game in the 2023/24 NHL season

While NHL insider Nick Alberga reported it to be a head injury, Chris Johnston said it was a stiffness the Swedish winger felt. Despite appearing for morning skate before Games 2 and 3, Nylander did not take to the ice when the Maple Leafs took on the Bruins.

With the series tied 1-1, Nylander's prolonged absence could prove to be detrimental for the Maple Leafs' playoff chances.