Is William Nylander playing tonight against Bruins? Sheldon Keefe makes big decision on Leafs star's availability for Game 4

Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of superstar forward William Nylander to the lineup, especially as their team trails the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their playoff series.

Nylander, who has been sidelined with a reported migraine, has been a noticeable absence throughout the postseason. However, there are signs that his return could be imminent.

Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the Maple Leafs, has indicated that the team is preparing for Nylander to play in Game 4 against the Bruins.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

"Sheldon Keefe says that the Leafs are preparing for William Nylander to play tonight," TSN's Mark Masters shared on X.

"Nick Robertson, who was a bit late getting to the ice for the optional skate, said he was just leaving a meeting about his line tonight with Kampf and Reaves. A strong indication that the #Leafs are preparing for Nylander’s return tonight," NHL insider David Alter NHL insider reported.

William Nylander participated in a full team practice on Friday. He skated alongside Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok on the third line.

William Nylander didn't disclose the reason for absence

William Nylander refused to comment on what caused his absence.

“Look, that’s just personal. So I’m not going to get into that.” Nylander said after practice when asked about the reason for his absence

Nylander welcomed the opportunity to come back and do his part for the team.

“You’ve been through the entire season and to miss these first games in playoffs has obviously been tough. This is the time you want to play,” Nylander said. “Hopefully I’m back soon.”