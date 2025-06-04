The New York Islanders secured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after winning the draft lottery, but GM Mathieu Darche has made it clear he does not intend to trade away the valuable pick.

During Tuesday’s NHL Scouting Combine, Darche said the Islanders haven’t made a final decision on who they’ll take with the top pick. However, he made it clear he expects the team to keep the pick instead of trading it.

"You've got to be open to everything, but I'd be shocked if we're not the one speaking first," Darche said. "When [Commissioner] Gary [Bettman] announces the first pick, I'd be shocked if it's not the New York Islanders." (per NHL.com)

The Islanders won the draft lottery despite having the tenth-best odds to secure the No. 1 pick. With a chance to add an elite prospect, Darche does not seem interested in dealing away the valuable pick for immediate help.

Darche noted there are many good players available with the top pick, and he is using the scouting combine to meet with prospects and get to know his scouting staff. He expressed confidence that the pick will yield a strong player who can contribute for years to come.

"I expect us to make the pick. … You have to do your due diligence. Anybody that calls, you have to listen. But someone would have to really knock my socks off to trade that pick because we're going to get a special player." Darche said.

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft will take place on June 27 in Los Angeles. Darche is fully expecting to make the Islanders’ first overall pick, unless something unforeseen comes up.

Islanders GM Mathieu Darche on about possible No.1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer

Mathieu Darche has his eye on defenseman Matthew Schaefer as a potential number one overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft. The 17-year-old Schaefer, who plays for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, is ranked first among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

"There's a lot of good players in this draft. Some names are talked more than others, but there's other very good players. Matthew, obviously, is an elite defenseman. Leadership, character is impressive. He can play both sides of the ice. He's a great skater," Darche said.

Schaefer's season was limited to just 17 games due to a fractured clavicle suffered while playing for Canada at the 2025 World Juniors in December. Now fully healed, he will participate in fitness testing this weekend.

Darche and the Islanders staff met with Schaefer for dinner earlier this week and came away impressed by his leadership and character.

