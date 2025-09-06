Islanders GM Mathieu Darche makes his feelings known on 'fiery' Patrick Roy

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:45 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
New Isles coach Mathieu Darche talked about people's perception of coach Patrick Roy (Source: Imagn)

New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche spoke about coach Patrick Roy on Friday. Roy has a record of 55-47-17 since replacing former coach Lane Lambert in January 2024. The Islanders finished 35-35-12 last season and missed the playoffs; however, he is going to stay in his role.

Ad

Darche, who replaced Lou Lamoriello as GM in May, talked about people's perception of Roy.

"People always say Patrick Roy has an ego," Darche said, via The Athletic. "He doesn’t. He’s fiery and he wants to win. The impression from the outside is that it has to be his way, but he’s actually very humble. I’ve really enjoyed working with him. It’s been very collaborative, (and) it’s been great."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roy, who won four Stanley Cups (1986, 1993, 1996, and 2001) in his playing career, helped the Islanders reach the playoffs in 2024. They had a strong late-season run, but they lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Darche shared that he felt comfortable with Roy from their first meeting.

"The first time I had Patrick’s number was the day I got named GM," Darche said, recalling the memories from May. "Two days after I got named, I flew to Montreal and spent about five hours with Patrick. I was really comfortable with him. ... (Later) I had him in our meetings for the draft and July 1."
Ad

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Roy needs to work on the Islanders' power play and penalty kill. They ranked 31st in both with a 12.6% power play and 72.2% penalty kill.

Patrick Roy talked about Islanders' first pick

Islanders coach Patrick Roy shared his thoughts on defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who was drafted first by the Isles in the 2025 NHL draft. Roy praised Schaefer for being humble and grateful as a young player.

Ad
"We're going to give him all the opportunity and support him," Roy said, via NHL.com. "But the thing that I really love about him is how humble and grateful he is. I do believe that he's going to be very successful."

Schaefer is only 17 but has shown confidence, and Roy said he values how grounded and focused Schaefer is.

Ad
"He's very intelligent, very mature," Roy said. "We already had dinner with him, and I was very impressed with him."

Patrick Roy will be expecting steady growth for both the Islanders and Schaefer in the upcoming years.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications