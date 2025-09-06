Islanders GM Mathieu Darche opens up on blockbuster Noah Dobson trade - "Couldn’t agree to a contract" 

New York Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche explained the reason behind trading defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens in late June. The Islanders, who drafted Matthew Schaefer as the top pick this year, received two first-round draft picks and forward Emil Heineman.

Darche, who became Islanders GM in May, replacing Lou Lamoriello, said the decision came down to contract talks.

"People always think when you trade a player because you can’t sign him to a contract," Darche said, about trading Dobson, in GM and coaches meeting this week, via The Athletic. "It’s acrimonious, but there was never any animosity.

"I had a value that I thought was my threshold, the agent (Dobson's agent Judd Moldaver) saw something else. Then instead of arguing, it was like, ‘If you think you can get that deal somewhere else, let’s work together to make that happen.’"

Darche used the two picks received in the Dobson trade to draft Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson. These moves gave the Islanders young talent for the future.

Darche noted that there was no bad feeling between the sides. Despite their differences in Dobson’s values, they worked together to find a solution.

"I wanted to keep the player, but at the end of the day, we couldn’t agree to a contract," Darche said. "That’s business. But there was never any argument. Both sides agreed to make the best of it. That’s something I learned from Julien, (to) take the emotion out of the decision."

Before joining the Islanders, Darche worked as an assistant GM in Tampa Bay, where he helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Noah Dobson talks positively after leaving the Islanders

Noah Dobson, 25, signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Habs. He said staying with the Islanders was his first goal, but talks did not lead to an agreement.

Still, Dobson had high praise for his former team and its management.

"That (signing with Isles) was always the goal to start, but (was) unable to find any common ground on that," Dobson said. "And at some point, we just felt it would be best to go in different directions.

"I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the Islanders organization and my time there. Truly, I love those guys and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

Noah Dobson played 388 games with the Islanders.

