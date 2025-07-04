Islanders HC Patrick Roy plans face-to-face apology after calling $14,000,000 forward 'god awful' last season

New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy publicly addressed the Anthony Duclair situation for the first time after the tumultuous end to their working relationship last season. Roy had torn into Duclair's efforts after a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning that led to the forward's leave of absence from the club.

Duclair scored an overall 15 points in 44 games last season, with his production taking a hit after a groin injury he suffered last October. He was a fresh face in the Isles' lineup when he was signed to a four-year, $14 million contract by the club as a top six forward.

After a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on 1st April, Roy made his feelings known about Duclair, calling him out for his performance.

"He was god-awful," Roy said of Duclair after the game. "He had a bad game. That's why I didn't play him a lot. He is lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that's just how I feel.

"He's not skating, he's not competing, he's not moving his feet. He's not playing up to what we expect from him. ... I think it's an effort thing."

Immediately following the comments, the 29-year-old requested a leave of absence from the club. Roy stated during his first address to the media since last season that he will speak to the forward face-to-face.

"I would like to apologize to him, but in person,” Roy said. “Not on the telephone and saying, ‘Oh, I’d like to apologize to you.’ That’s not how I want to do those things. I want to do it in person and for him to know. He played for me in junior. He knows how much I like him, how much respect I have for him. Sometimes you say things after games and then you regret it, and that’s one of them.” [5:38 onwards]

General Manager Mathiue Darche's remarks about Anthony Duclair's situation

Last month, General Manager Mathieu Darche confirmed that he had a conversation with Duclair and that the forward plan is to return to camp during September.

“Everything is well, every team, every now and then, has little issues like that,” Darche had said. “I have a little bit of a relationship with him. I did talk to him. He was in a good mood. We’re going to sit down, like I do with every other player.”

A fit Duclair would hope for a turn in his fortune. He has a total of 314 points from 607 games in his career.

