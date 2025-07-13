Islanders' Ilya Sorokin finally breaks silence on ex-teammate Noah Dobson's $76M Canadiens signing - "The team couldn’t keep both"

New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin has spoken about Noah Dobson’s trade to the Montreal Canadiens. The Islanders got forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks in the trade for Dobson. They used those picks to draft Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson.

Ad

Sorokin shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Sergey Demidov of RG.org. He said he was happy about Alexander Romanov’s new contract with the Islanders. The eight-year deal is worth $50 million with an AAV of $6.25 million.

“I’m really happy for Sasha (Alexander Romanov) and his family. He’s a great guy and a great player,” Sorokin said about Romanov's signing. (translated from Russian by Google). “...honestly, it wasn’t a surprise—it’s something he earned with his hard work.”

Ad

Trending

However, Ilya Sorokin admitted he was surprised when the team traded Noah Dobson. He said it was a tough decision, but the salary cap made it necessary. Currently, the Islanders have a projected cap space of $ 3.875 million.

“That one surprised me, but realistically, the team couldn’t keep both Romanov and Dobson," Sorokin said. "The salary cap forces tough decisions—it’s business. Dobson got a good deal in Montreal, and I wish him nothing but success.”

Ad

Sorokin said Dobson deserved the good deal that he received.

Dobson signed an eight-year contract worth $76 million with the Montreal Canadiens. Now, he will be earning an average of $9,500,000 per season in annual salary. After his trade from Long Island, Dobson said he wanted to stay, but they could not agree on a deal.

“Conversations started... to work on finding a deal...," Dobson said, via NHL.com. "but (we were) unable to find any common ground. ... felt it would be best to go in different directions and (and to) look for a trade."

Ad

Dobson is now looking forward to starting anew with Montreal.

Ilya Sorokin also talked about rumors around him

Meanwhile, Ilya Sorokin's name was also seen in trade rumors, which he denied completely. He said he was not surprised by the talk.

"What did surprise me, though, was how seriously people (in the NHL community) took them," Sorokin said to RG.org. "Even though everyone knows I have a no-trade clause. But overall—let them talk."

Ilya Sorokin is signed on an eight-year, $66 million contract through 2032. It includes a full no-movement clause until 2028, followed by a 16-team no-trade list for four years. So, the likelihood of him getting traded is pretty slim right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama