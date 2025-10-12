Islanders' Matthew Schaefer makes feelings known about his first NHL goal and fans' reaction after 2-4 loss to Capitals

New York Islanders fell 4-2 to Washington Capitals on Saturday. Their rookie Matthew Schaefer netted his first NHL goal early in third period at 4:28, with Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat earning assists.The 18 year old defenseman, selected first overall in 2025, scored on a power play scramble near net at UBS Arena. Fans erupted in chants of “Matthew Schaefer” as the puck crossed the line.After the game, Schaefer spoke to reporters about the special moment. He said it felt great to score and help team fight back.&quot;I think I've seen the exact same scene - Mighty Ducks or something,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;So trying to react that, I guess. But no, no, I was, it was good. I mean, obviously, I think the big thing with me is just, I love to win. And, you know, I thought we battled back, and I thought it was, you know, a great fight back for sure.&quot;The Capitals started strong and scored two goals in first period. Their dominance continued in second period, and they scored two more goals to gain a 4-0 lead. The Islanders fought back and scored two goals to cut the lead to 4-2, but they could not finish their comeback.Speaking about Isles' comeback attempt, Matthew Schaefer expressed his love for hockey.&quot;Yeah, I feel good. I love to play hockey,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;So, you know, anytime I get out there, I love it. So, no, I mean, like I said, I mean, it was awesome. I think we made another big step, and we fought back. I think we could have came out a little harder there, you know, and maybe stir it up on top.&quot;But I think we fought back. And I thought that was a, you know, good fight back. I think we just, you know, wish we got the win.&quot;The young defenseman, who is a native of Hamilton, Ontario, said moving away from home has been hard at times. The fans' support has helped him adjust to life in New York.&quot;Yeah, it's crazy,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot; I love these fans crazy, like your name getting chanted out there. And yeah, it's awesome. It feels like home, for sure. And you know, when I go away from home as a young kid again, 18 years old. And when the fans show so much support, it's pretty amazing to me.&quot;Apart from hearing fans chant his name, Matthew Schaefer talked about his family's presence. His father, Todd Schaefer, brother Johnny Schaefer, and other family members were there to watch his big moment.&quot;I know my dad and brother, and you know, all family that was here definitely love that,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;And I can tell you, ...some of my family haven't even been here yet. ...I guarantee they're gonna leave with a great impression of the fans and the fan base and stuff.&quot;So, I mean, like I said, we want to win for the fans, and we want to be there every night for them.&quot;Matthew Schaefer received praise from Patrick RoyMatthew Schaefer has played two games so far and has scored two points, including his lone goal. Islanders coach Patrick Roy praised Schaefer’s strong play after Washington Capitals game.&quot;He’s [Matthew Schaefer] so good; he was our best player out there tonight,&quot; Roy said, via NHL.com. &quot;… He’s exciting to watch. If I’m a fan, I’ll pay to watch him play.&quot;However, Schaefer, who has previously been praised for his maturity, knows exactly what he needs to do after making it to League.&quot;You dream of playing in the NHL one day,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;... the work doesn't stop here. It's just getting started.&quot;The young rookie will now face Winnipeg Jets on Monday, as he will try to get his first NHL win.