Islanders No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer opens up on his bond with Ex-Maple Leafs veteran 

Islanders’ top draft pick Matthew Schaefer didn’t just show up at the 2025 NHL Draft without guidance, he had the support and influence of veteran defenseman Mark Giordano.

Ad

Schaefer has been skating at Bryan Marshall’s facility in Mississauga, a popular off-season spot for NHL players. Speaking on Episode 572 of Spittin’ Chiclets, he shared that he trains alongside Sean Monahan, Andrew Ladd and Leon Draisaitl. What stands out most to him, though, is working with Giordano, who now helps out as a defense coach.

"Yeah, so I'm working out at Bryan Marshall. He's in Mississauga. So you know, Sean Monahan, Andrew Ladd, all those guys work out there, Leon Draisaitl, so Mark Giordano used to work out there, and then he promised Brad Marchand that he would be the D coach for the guys. So I'm working with him all summer," Schaefer said (1:12:18 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Giordano’s NHL career was long and well-respected. Though undrafted, he played over 1,100 games and won the Norris Trophy in 2019. In Toronto, he brought leadership and helped stabilize the team’s blue line. Even late in his career, he continued to contribute with strong minutes and key blocked shots.

In early 2023, he became the NHL’s all-time leader in blocked shots before being passed by Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Giordano also took a paycut to help the Maple Leafs manage their salary cap, a move that earned him respect from teammates and fans.

Ad

Matthew Schaefer admires that kind of attitude. He's learning a lot from training with NHL players and appreciates having Giordano around to guide him.

"And then that Gio as a D coach, and Gio didn't get drafted in the OHL or NHL, so he knows what it takes. And like, all the work that he had to put in to get to where he was, I mean, like, you said he won a Norris, but like, nothing was given to him, and that's what you need. And like, to have a guy like that that you can rely on and ask stuff, is amazing,” Schaefer said.

Ad

Ad

Islanders Coach Patrick Roy praised Matthew Schaefer

New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy praised Matthew Schaefer after the Blue and White Scrimmage on Wednesday. Schaefer played his first game since his collarbone injury in late December, and Roy said the team will fully support him as he returns.

"The thing that I really love about him is how humble and grateful he is," Roy said about Schaefer, via NHL.com. "I do believe that he's going to be very successful. He's very intelligent, very mature."

Ad

Roy said that Schaefer’s experiences will help him grow faster.

"I'm very impressed with him. Everybody saw his skills. He's a phenomenal skater."

In the scrimmage, Team White won 4-0, but Matthew Schaefer's performance stood out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama