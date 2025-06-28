Matthew Schaefer, selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL draft, had a bold message about the New York Rangers.
When asked about which team he was most excited to face, Schaefer highlighted the Islanders-Rangers rivalry, expressing his eagerness to compete against the Blueshirts and his determination to defeat them in every matchup.
"I'm saying Rangers. I heard there's a big rivalry. I want to play against the Rangers, and I want to beat them every time we play them," the No. 1 pick said.
The Battle of New York is going to be interesting next season. Matthew Schaefer is widely regarded as an elite defenseman prospect with the potential to become the No. 1 defender in the league.
His OHL season with the Erie Otters was cut short due to the injury sustained at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which sidelined him for the final 46 games, including playoffs.
Schaefer was honored with the CHL top prospect award in 2025, becoming only the second Erie player, after Connor McDavid, to earn it, despite his limited playtime.
Matthew Schaefer paid emotional tribute to his late mother
Matthew Schaefer paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Jennifer, during the event. Jennifer passed away from breast cancer in February 2024.
Schaefer honored her memory by wearing a custom suit jacket featuring family pictures and her signature on the inner lining near his heart. After being drafted, he kissed the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on his Islanders jersey and pointed to the sky, visibly emotional, dedicating the moment to her.
Schaefer expressed that he felt her presence, wishing she could have been there but knowing she was with him in spirit.
"Honestly, when she was passing, I got to say everything I wanted to say. I love you, I miss you, and I'm going to make you proud. I always go visit her cemetery and I went before I left, and what I wanted to say to her was that I promise I'm going to make you proud," he said.
Meanwhile, centers Michael Misa and Anton Frondell were selected No. 2 and No. 3 overall by the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, respectively.
