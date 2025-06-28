  • home icon
"Isles fans in shambles", "Steal of the draft": NHL X reacts as Bruins select James Hagens with No. 7 pick at 2025 NHL draft

By ARJUN B
Published Jun 28, 2025 00:43 GMT
NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Bruins select James Hagens with No. 7 pick at 2025 NHL draft- Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins shocked the hockey world by selecting James Hagens with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Many expected Hagens to be selected by the New York Islanders, who drafted the No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer.

Hagens slid down the draft board and the Bruins capitalized by grabbing him with their top 10 pick.

Trending

Fans shared their reactions after the Bruins selected James Hagens.

One fan summed it up by tweeting:

"Isles fans in shambles."
Another fan wrote:

"This will be the biggest steal of the draft in about 5 years and you can quote this."
Here are some fan reactions:

"What a waste. At some point, the Bruins will realize that it's not the 1900s anymore and you don't draft smurfs with a top-10 pick," one fan wrote.
"Big Bad Bruins take smallest guy in first round, this team will be last place next year again," another fan wrote.
"Holy crap. This is real. If the Flyers took Hagens at 6, I was hoping the Bruins would grab Porter but this is a massive draft win for the Bruins who fell to 7th overall. Fantastic pick and we’re truly lucky it worked out this way," a user commented.
"Lol Islanders f**king suck can't even trade for Hagens correctly. How'd you mess up the Dobson trade SMH," another user wrote.

The consensus is that the Bruins got a steal with Hagens at No. 7. James Hagens put up strong numbers as a freshman at Boston College last season, notching 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games.

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

