Isles HC Patrick Roy addresses Tristan Lennox's bizarre goalie swap after giving rookie netminder just 4:43 TOI 

New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy explained why rookie goalie Tristan Lennox was pulled after just 4:43 of ice time. Lennox was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday and made his NHL debut against the Rangers. He came in during the third period after the team allowed six goals.

Ad

Speaking to the media after their 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers, Roy said he wanted to give starter Marcus Hogberg a mental break. Lennox faced two shots and gave up one goal before being pulled.

"Well I mean after the sixth goal, I wanted to give a break to mentally, more than anything else," Roy told reporters postgame. "And I put Tristan Lennox in and when i saw the first goal... It's on me. The kid didn't have a chance to practice. I thought it was unfair to him to put him out there like this.

Ad

Trending

"So, that's why I put Marcus back in, didn't wanna expose him and put him in a tough spot. And the chance we were giving, they were two 1-on-1 and three-on-2s. So, I mean didn't thought it was fair for the first game for him," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lennox gave up a goal on a 2-on-1, scored by Brett Berard, making it 7-2 in favor of the Rangers. He was subsequently replaced by Hogberg shortly after. Patrick Roy added that the defensive chances given up were too difficult for a goalie with no NHL experience.

Lennox was drafted in the third round in 2021 and suffered a serious knee injury last season in the ECHL. So far this season, he’s played four games in the AHL, allowing 16 goals on 95 shots for a .832 save percentage. Despite limited experience, he was the backup due to Ilya Sorokin’s injury. Hogberg allowed eight goals on 30 shots during the game.

Ad

Patrick Roy talks about Islanders' defensive issues

Speaking further postgame, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said turnovers were the main reason they lost to the Rangers.

"Obviously, we didn't manage the puck very well, and turnovers were the difference in that game," Roy said via NHL.com.

He then praised the Rangers’ top two lines for their skill and strong rush play:

Ad

“The Rangers are a team with a lot of skill, especially on the top two lines, and it's a good rush team. So, if you make bad decisions exiting the zone or at the blue line, they're going to make you pay, and that’s exactly what happened."

The Islanders have four more games remaining this season, as they gear up to play the Philadelphia Flyers next at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama