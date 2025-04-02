New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy didn't hold back when addressing why he limited winger Anthony Duclair's ice time in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

It was a terrible night for Duclair, who was blasted by Roy after the game for his lack of effort in the 4-1 defeat to the Bolts. Reflecting on Duclair's performance, Roy said postgame:

"He was God awful. He was God awful. He had a bad game. That's why I didn't play him a lot. And he's lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that's how I feel.

"He's not skating, he's not competing, he's not moving his feet. He's not playing up to what we expect from him. I think it's an effort thing," he added.

For the third straight game, Duclair's ice time was reduced to just 12 minutes and 15 seconds, well below his season average of 15 minutes. The 29-year-old was one of the key signings the Islanders made last summer, brought in as a top-line addition.

However, he has struggled to meet the expectations set for him. Anthony Duclair has recorded only 11 points, with four goals and seven assists, in 44 games so far this season.

Patrick Roy blasts Anthony Duclair as Isles lose to Bolts

On Tuesday, the New York Islanders lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a scoreline of 4-1 at home in UBS Arena. The loss was their sixth-straight as well.

Oliver Bjorkstrand opened the scoring for the Lightning after giving them a 1-0 lead 8:46 into the first period. Just two minutes later, Bo Horvat tied it for the Islanders after scoring a shorthanded goal. This was the lone goal scored by the home team in the game.

Jake Guentzel restored the Lightning's lead to 2-1 at 8:09 into the second period before Victor Hedman made it 3-1 before heading into the final period. Nick Paul sealed the win for Tampa after putting the puck back into the empty net at the 16:29 mark.

Anthony Duclair's Islanders are battling for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, currently two points behind the second-placed Montreal Canadiens (79 points).

The New York Islanders will look to end their losing streak when they host the Minnesota Wild next at UBS Arena on Friday.

