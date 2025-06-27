"Isn't that a little steep" "Bouchard gonna ask for a 8x12 now": NHL fans react as Islanders trade Noah Dobson to Canadiens 

Reports circulated that the New York Islanders were attempting to get another first-round draft pick and parting with Noah Dobson to do so. At least half of that is true, as the Isles moved on from him just hours before the draft.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the defenseman has been shipped to the Montreal Canadiens, with Dobson preferring to stay in the East.
"Noah Dobson is being traded to Montreal and signing an 8x$9.5M extension with the Canadiens," Friedman tweeted on Friday.
The trade sent NHL fans into a frenzy, who think it ups the price tag for Evan Bouchard, Edmonton's restricted free agent. They also believe the Canadiens might have overpaid.
"9.5?! Isn't that a little steep?" a fan wrote.
"Good risk for Montreal. Gotta make bold moves to get to the next level," one fan said.
"WOOOOOOOOW. I’m stunned. Good for the Habs," another fan wrote.
"Bouchard gonna ask for a 8x12 now," another fan wrote.
"Why would he do that? He’s giving away 55% of his money in taxes," one fan said.
"If he returns to the previous 3 years, you’ll be happy, but if he continues to be absolutely horrific in his own end, putting up 50 points a season, you’re gonna run him out of town in 2 years," a fan commented.
Fans were split on whether it was a good move for Montreal. The talent is undeniable, but the cost may be exorbitant. The full trade details have not yet been revealed.
Rumored return for Noah Dobson trade is steep
The official return for Noah Dobson has not been released. However, NHL.com's Stefen Rosner believes it might be Emil Heineman and Friday's No. 16 and 17 picks.
"Believe 23-year-old Emil Heineman is part of the return. Also believe both MTL picks (No. 16 & No. 17) will be part of this as well. We will wait for official wording," Rosner tweeted on Friday.
The belief is that the Islanders will package both picks to move up in the first round. They own the No. 1 pick, but they would like to draft Michael Schaefer and James Hagens. That would be difficult and would require a lot of luck. They can get one for sure at No. 1, but getting both wil be hard.
