"Isn't that a little steep" "Bouchard gonna ask for a 8x12 now": NHL fans react as Islanders trade Noah Dobson to Canadiens 

Reports circulated that the New York Islanders were attempting to get another first-round draft pick and parting with Noah Dobson to do so. At least half of that is true, as the Isles moved on from him just hours before the draft.

Ad

Noah Dobson has been traded (Imagn)

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the defenseman has been shipped to the Montreal Canadiens, with Dobson preferring to stay in the East.

Ad

Trending

"Noah Dobson is being traded to Montreal and signing an 8x$9.5M extension with the Canadiens," Friedman tweeted on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The trade sent NHL fans into a frenzy, who think it ups the price tag for Evan Bouchard, Edmonton's restricted free agent. They also believe the Canadiens might have overpaid.

"9.5?! Isn't that a little steep?" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good risk for Montreal. Gotta make bold moves to get to the next level," one fan said.

"WOOOOOOOOW. I’m stunned. Good for the Habs," another fan wrote.

"Bouchard gonna ask for a 8x12 now," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Why would he do that? He’s giving away 55% of his money in taxes," one fan said.

"If he returns to the previous 3 years, you’ll be happy, but if he continues to be absolutely horrific in his own end, putting up 50 points a season, you’re gonna run him out of town in 2 years," a fan commented.

Ad

Fans were split on whether it was a good move for Montreal. The talent is undeniable, but the cost may be exorbitant. The full trade details have not yet been revealed.

Rumored return for Noah Dobson trade is steep

The official return for Noah Dobson has not been released. However, NHL.com's Stefen Rosner believes it might be Emil Heineman and Friday's No. 16 and 17 picks.

Ad

"Believe 23-year-old Emil Heineman is part of the return. Also believe both MTL picks (No. 16 & No. 17) will be part of this as well. We will wait for official wording," Rosner tweeted on Friday.

Expand Tweet

The belief is that the Islanders will package both picks to move up in the first round. They own the No. 1 pick, but they would like to draft Michael Schaefer and James Hagens. That would be difficult and would require a lot of luck. They can get one for sure at No. 1, but getting both wil be hard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama