“Isn’t that too much?”: $16,875,000 winger was shocked by Capitals’ contract extension amount

If the NHL had an award for the most improved player, it would be hard to find a better option than Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas. The fourth-year Capitals winger has burst onto the scene this season, emerging as one of the brightest young stars in the league.

Washington's third-round pick (91st overall) from the 2019 draft signed a five-year, $16.875 million contract extension with the Caps in January 2024. The deal is beginning to look like an absolute steal for general manager Chris Patrick. However, even Protas couldn't have guessed that would be the case.

Protas recently spoke to Ian Oland of RMNB and expressed his shock when he learned how much the Capitals offered him on a contract extension.

"Isn't that too much for me?," Protas said. "It's just that I've never had any crazy statistics and I've never seen such sums in my life. Dan [Milstein] and I talked about the amount I saw in my head: I rougly voiced it, and then he called me and said that he had agreed on a contract that, to put it mildly, shocked me, it all happened very unexpectedly."

Before this season, Protas had a career-high of 29 points (six goals, 23 assists), which he registered during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-6, 247-pound power forward has already more than doubled that total with 15 games remaining this year. His $3.375 million average annual salary for the next four seasons has Washington fans in heaven.

Aliaksei Protas has had a breakout season for the Capitals

Aliaksei Protas has taken the NHL by storm this season. The 24-year-old has already produced 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists) in 68 games. He also has a +42 rating, which leads the NHL, with Ryan McDonagh at +34 being the next closer in that category.

What makes his production even more impressive is that he rarely sees any time on either of the Capitals' power play units. Fifty-six of his 61 points have come at even strength, four have come shorthanded, and just one came on the PP. You'd have to think coach Spencer Carbery might start giving the budding star some opportunity on the man advantage moving forward.

Protas and the Capitals are back in action on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia Flyers with the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

