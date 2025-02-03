"Isn’t the Outlaws logo in CHEL lmao?" "Oof these are rough": NHL community reacts to official logos presented to Utah Hockey Club fans over new name

The Utah Hockey Club has presented fans with official logos for the three remaining team name options. Utah has narrowed it down to the Mammoth, Outlaws and Hockey Club for fans to decide between.

On Monday, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli shared images of the logos and jerseys.

Fans reacted to the images of the logos and jerseys on X (formerly Twitter).

"Isn't the Outlaws logo in CHEL lmao?" one fan wrote.

"Ooof these are rough," another fan wrote.

"These look awesome, leaning towards the mountain design for that classic Utah vibe," another fan added.

Fan reaction has been mixed so far. Many are drawing comparisons to logo designs in the NHL 25 video game.

"Ugh. They look like they were taken from an EA NHL game. This just keeps getting worse hahaha wow," wrote another fan.

"They look like the logos from NHL'25," another fan added.

"These are like the most cheesy fantasy football logos ever," wrote one more fan.

Utah is expected to decide on its team name before the 2025-26 season. Fans of the team will have a vote for the permanent nickname.

The Utah Hockey Club has struggled recently

Despite a promising start to the 2024-25 season, the Utah Hockey Club has recently been sliding further and further out of the playoff hunt.

Having lost five consecutive games, the Hockey Club has a 21-22-9 record (51 points), eight points back of the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. After a 16-15-5 record in 2024, Utah has gone 5-7-4 since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Injuries have been a key factor in the lack of success over the past month. Star forward Dylan Guenther has missed 12 straight games with a lower-body injury, and other star forward Logan Cooley has now missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

They'll need to get healthy and start accumulating some points to have any hope of making the postseason in their inaugural season in Utah.

The Utah Hockey Club is back in action on Tuesday night when they'll host the Philadelphia Flyers at Delta Center. The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.

