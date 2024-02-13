"Israel and USA next": Fan react to IIHF extending bans on Russia and Belarus barring their participation in events during 2024-2025 season

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the extension of bans on Russia and Belarus, barring their participation in events throughout the 2024-2025 season. The decision, motivated by security concerns amidst the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine, marks a continuation of the exclusion of these two nations from international ice hockey competitions for over three years.

The IIHF maintains safety as the top priority for players, crew and fans. This commitment requires keeping Russian and Belarusian teams out. The rule applies even to the Olympic Qualifying Round in August. This puts the involvement of these teams in the key match in question.

With the next Winter Olympics slated for February 2026 in Milan, featuring NHL players for the first time since 2014, the IIHF has set a deadline for May next year to reconsider the eligibility of Russia and Belarus for the prestigious tournament.

Russian NHL star Nikita Kucherov expressed his hopes for his country's inclusion in the Olympics, emphasizing the significance of representing Russia on the world stage.

"I want to go — I think everybody wants to go, and it definitely means a lot for the country," Kucherov remarked on ESPN. "And it's going to be a real best versus best because when team Russia is not out there, it's not the same."

IIHF strikes deal: NHL Players return to Olympics in 2026, 2030

NHL stars are gearing up to hit the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030. Thanks to teamwork, the NHL, the NHL Players' Association and the IIHF have nailed down a deal. Now, players can play for their home countries worldwide.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman highlighted the joy NHL players get from playing for their countries. The NHL is making a big comeback to the Olympics, something not seen since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The 2026 Winter Games will be in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The location of the 2030 Games remains a mystery.