"It was my 11th surgery": Panthers' Zac Dalpe speaks out on his retirement decision after '15 years of grinding'

On Monday, Zac Dalpe announced his retirement from professional hockey after 15 seasons. Dalpe was originally selected 45th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2008 NHL Draft. Over the years, he suited up for multiple NHL teams, including Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, and most recently, the Florida Panthers.

Dalpe was signed with the Panthers for four seasons starting in 2021, but he only got to play at the NHL level in two of them. Speaking on Wednesday's "Leafs Morning Take," the 35-year-old said he had known this would be his final year, as a leg injury in December made that decision clearer:

"I kind of had it in me the decision that this was going to be my last year. It's just been 15 years of grinding. Loved every second of it, but I broke my leg in December, and it was my 11th surgery, so it kind of made the decision a little easier."

In 2021-22, Dalpe was named captain of the Checkers. He became a trusted voice in the locker room and led by example. He said he still enjoyed playing but admitted that his body was no longer able to handle the demands of the game:

“You’re going into the corner for a puck battle and your leg blows up and breaks."

Dalpe wants to spend more time with his family; his three children are eight, six, and four years old.

“They’re starting to get pretty active in sports,” he said. “Just thought it'd be the right time.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to regret it, but I’m obviously going to miss it.”

Zac Dalpe opens up on the long-term effects of his injuries

Injury is common in hockey because the sport is so physical, but in Zac Dalpe's case, it has impacted his career and his quality of life. He has had six knee surgeries, a hip surgery, and a shoulder surgery. Dalpe discussed his injuries in January, via Brant Beacon:

"I have a leg issue now with some chronic pain. So just the injuries alone, I’ve had to discover myself and find out how bad I actually wanted it.”

Even though it came at a cost, Zac Dalpe is thankful for his career in hockey.

“Being Canadian, that’s all I ever wanted to do,” Dalpe said. “It’s been a hell of a ride.”

It was Dalpe's dream, and he feels lucky that he got to do what he loves for a living.

