“It doesn’t get any easier each year”: Nick Suzuki reflects on tough playoff exit and Canadiens' uncertainty for next season

Montreal Canadiens are out of the playoffs after a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 5 on Wednesday. Washington won the series 4-1 and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. This was Montreal’s first playoff appearance since 2021.

Captain Nick Suzuki spoke to the media after the loss. He said it was hard to deal with.

[5:16] "Just trying to stay in the moment right now," Suzuki said. "The feeling of going off the ice like that and coming in here, it’s a tough feeling. You seem to go through it every year unless you win the trophy at the end. It doesn’t get any easier each year."

Suzuki also talked about the team’s future.

"Who knows what our group’s going to look like next year? Always trying to spend time with the guys we have now." Suzuki said.

Suzuki finished with 89 points this season, the most by a Canadiens player since 1995-96. Montreal was not expected to make the playoffs this year. The team was ranked 31st in the league on December 1.

But a strong run after the 4 Nations Face-Off helped them get back in the playoffs race. They went 15-5-6 in their final stretch and clinched the last wild card spot with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sam Montembeault missed the final two games with a lower-body injury. Rookie Jakub Dobes started in goal. Patrik Laine also missed the last games due to an upper-body injury.

NHL insider talked about Montreal Canadiens' bright future

Rookie Lane Hutson had a strong season for the Canadiens and broke records for a rookie defenseman. Sam Montembeault has also proved himself as a reliable starting goalie. Veterans Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher also had good seasons.

Pointing to Montreal Canadiens' bright future, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said in a tweet on X:

"What a season for the Canadiens. Ahead of schedule in Year 3 of the rebuild. Valuable experience for a young core down the stretch and a bonus playoff appearance. These things aren’t always linear but all signs point to the Habs on their way to being a force for a long time."

Montreal was the youngest team to make the playoffs. They had the fewest points and the worst goal differential among playoff teams. The group showed progress, but there are a few questions.heading into the offseason. Will they keep the same roster, or make some big changes?

