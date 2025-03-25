"It was f*****g embarrassing": Kyle Palmieri delivers brutally honest take about Islanders' potential GWG overturned for goalie interference

New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri shared his thoughts on the Islanders' potential game-winning goal getting disallowed due to goalie interference during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With less than 10 seconds remaining in the third period, the Islanders thought that they had secured victory, but the goal was nullified. The ruling came after it was determined that Palmieri had interfered with the Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins before redirecting a shot into the net.

The on-ice referees quickly overturned the goal, which the NHL upheld after review. Kyle Palmieri was visibly frustrated about the disallowed goal.

"I think it was f*****g embarrassing," he said post-game."

Bo Horvat also shared his reaction to the call:

"To be honest that's one of the worst no-goal calls I've ever seen."

After sharing a point apiece with the Blue Jackets, the Islanders trail the Montreal Canadiens by one point for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kyle Palmieri scores, but Islanders fall to Blue Jackets in SO

On Monday, the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a shootout at UBS Arena.

Pierre Engvall opened the scoring for the Islanders after putting them ahead at 13:16 into the first period. With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Kyle Palmieri extended their lead before heading into the second period.

Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets at 5:31 into the second period, cutting the deficit to 2-1. At 17:13, Boone Jenner made it 2-2 for the Blue Jackets with a short-hand goal.

With less than a minute to go in the second period, Anders Lee put the Islanders 3-2 ahead before heading into the final period. Kirill Marchenko tied it at 3-3 for the visitors at 12:56 in the final period.

Following a goalless overtime period, the Blue Jackets eventually came out winners in the ensuing shootout. With that, the Blue Jackets snapped their six-game skid and are two points behind the Habs in the wild-card chase. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders, while Merzlikins had 30 saves for the Blue Jackets.

The Islanders will continue their playoff push when they host the Vancouver Canucks at UBS Arena next on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

