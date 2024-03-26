"It feels weird" - Sidney Crosby shares his honest opinion on facing Jake Guentzel for first time since trade to Hurricanes

As Jake Guentzel prepares to face his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, for the first time since his trade to the Carolina Hurricanes, Sidney Crosby has shared his honest opinion on the upcoming game. Guentzel, who spent his first eight seasons with the Penguins, returns to PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Crosby acknowledged the unique situation, stating,

"It'll be a little weird. It's always a little different. But I think once you settle into the game, things become a little more normal. But yeah, it'll be weird seeing him on the other side."

Expand Tweet

Regarding Guentzel's performance with the Hurricanes, Sidney Crosby praised his former teammate, noting:

"It looks like he’s settled in nicely and is producing a lot, so he’s playing good hockey for them... He’s just got really good hockey sense and I think he can adjust to whatever game you want to play."

Reflecting on their bond, Sidney Crosby describes the strong connection he shares with Guentzel, especially after winning the Stanley Cup together. He said:

"Pretty strong. We sat next to each other. Played together. I think, obviously, winning the Stanley Cup, there's always a unique bond when you do that together."

Expand Tweet

Guentzel's transition to Carolina has been impressive, with 12 points in eight games.

Bryan Rust humorously commented on Guentzel, joking,

"didn't know he was such a good passer! That must mean either I can't score, or he just decided to finally show it."

In response, Sidney Crosby chimed in with a witty remark, saying,

"Probably didn’t want to give him the puck."

Expand Tweet

Jake Guentzel's response on playing against Sidney Crosby's Penguins

Jake Guentzel is gearing up for his debut as an opponent in his hometown when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel expressed his excitement, stating,

"It's obviously really exciting. Family is still there, so I'll get to see them tonight. It'll be nice to see some of the guys. But it's just going to be a fun game and hopefully get the two points."

The Hurricanes acquired Guentzel from the Penguins on March 7. Since joining Carolina, Jake Guentzel has racked up 12 points, including two goals and 10 assists, in eight games.

This trade has proven beneficial for the Hurricanes, who have recorded a record of 6-1-1 since Guentzel's debut on March 12.

Despite missing a couple of games due to an upper-body injury, Guentzel seamlessly integrated into the team. It will be interesting to see how he performs against his former team in the upcoming game.