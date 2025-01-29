"It'll be a lot of fun": William Nylander jokes about dropping gloves against Maple Leafs teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

Auston Matthews and William Nylander have been Toronto Maple Leafs teammates for nine seasons. They've displayed elite chemistry throughout their time together. For five more NHL games, they'll continue to work together. However, after that, Matthews and Nylander turn competitors.

It will certainly be strange for the two superstars and Maple Leafs fans to watch them battle as opponents at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Auston Matthews will represent Team USA, Nylander will represent Team Sweden, and fellow Maple Leaf Mitch Marner will play for Team Canada.

With the tournament rapidly approaching, Nylander was asked if he has any bets with his Maple Leafs teammates who he'll be playing against. He had a playful answer.

"No, not yet, but I told Matty that I might drop the gloves," Nylander jokingly said. "It''ll be a lot of fun."

It's pretty safe to assume they won't be dropping the gloves. William Nylander has yet to fight during his 10-year NHL career, while Auston Matthews has fought just once in his nine-year career, and that fight was heavily initiated by Steven Stamkos.

Sweden and the USA don't face off until their final game of Round Robin play on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at T.D. Garden.

William Nylander will be a focal point on Team Sweden

William Nylander was one of the first six players selected for Team Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Nylander currently has the most goals among Swedish players in the NHL this season with 28 and ranks third in points with 50, only Jesper Bratt (56 points) and Lucas Raymond (56 points) have more.

The 28-year-old will be heavily relied upon to produce offense for his country. Only six Swedes have scored over 15 goals during the 2024-25 season, and one of them, Rickard Rakell (23 goals), didn't make the roster.

They should feel confident in Nylander as he's shown the ability to produce at the international level, amassing 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 21 World Championship games.

Nylander and Team Sweden begin the tournament against Marner and Team Canada on Feb. 12. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Bell Centre.

