"It would look bad on him if he was honest": NHL fans react to Sheldon Keefe's take on criticism against the Leafs following their loss to Bruins

NHL fans are buzzing over Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe's statement following the Leafs' 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their NHL playoff first-round series on Saturday. The win lifted the Bruins to a 3-1 lead in the series.

In his postgame reflection, Keefe said:

"You can question a lot of things, you can't question the effort."

This remark has ignited a flurry of reactions across X, with fans expressing a spectrum of sentiments regarding the Leafs' performance and Keefe's leadership.

One fan took a critical stance, highlighting a perceived reluctance on Keefe's part to acknowledge underlying issues within the team's strategy.

"That’s because it would look bad on him if he was honest. How long do you keep doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result?? Do something different with the PP…change up the players," the fan remarked.

Conversely, another fan voiced staunch support for Keefe, advocating for a contract extension.

"I agree. And as an honest Leafs fan, we should give Keefe a contract extension. He’s exactly what this team needs," they wrote.

However, not all fans were as optimistic about Keefe's tenure. Some skeptics speculated on Keefe's appointment, suggesting it was rooted more in personal connections than merit.

"Anyone who knows hockey knows Keefe was only hired because he’s best buddies with Dubas. Both aren’t good at their jobs," one fan opined.

The discourse also touched upon Sheldon Keefe's perceived accountability as a coach. One fan expressed incredulity at Keefe's continued employment following significant losses.

"I can't believe that guy wasn't fired after the loss to Montreal," the user posted.

In contrast, another supporter advocated for Keefe's unwavering support, suggesting he deserves a "lifetime extension" due to his alignment with the team's ethos.

"Keefe deserves a lifetime extension; he is the perfect coach for this team," the comment read.

One fan critiqued Sheldon Keefe's handling of accountability within the team, citing a perceived tendency to deflect blame onto external factors.

"As a Leafs fan, I would question team/coach accountability, He has not accepted any nor has he held his players accountable. He’s always throwing comments about calls etc. Leafs and Bruins have both been on 18 PP. Bruins have 6 goals, Leafs 1. Maybe he should focus on the chalkboard instead of whining," the fan wrote.

Coach Sheldon Keefe explains decision amid mixed performances

In Game 4 against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs swapped goaltenders, replacing Ilya Samsonov with Joseph Woll at the start of the third period.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said (via HockeyNews):

"The reason for it is we're just trying to change things. You got to get Joe involved. That's really it. You're trying to change the momentum."

Despite Samsonov's performance, which included allowing three goals on 17 shots, Sheldon Keefe highlighted that he didn't look particularly bad on the high-quality chances from the Bruins. However, the decision was met with heavy booing from Leafs fans. Samsonov's play throughout the series has been mixed, with some notable goals allowed from distance, such as Trent Frederic's in Game 3.

As the Leafs trail 3-1 in the series, the goaltending decision for Game 5 remains uncertain.